KC Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $22.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,821.72. The stock had a trading volume of 43,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,923. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,407.68 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,768.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,472.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

