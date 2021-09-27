Zacks: Brokerages Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. The RMR Group posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

RMR traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,197. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.72. The RMR Group has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $47.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a $7.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The RMR Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The RMR Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

