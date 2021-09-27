Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $51.50 or 0.00119999 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $902.00 million and $22.99 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.69 or 0.00248581 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00154979 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002937 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000457 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 106% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.