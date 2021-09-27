Analysts Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report $103.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.30 million. Bill.com posted sales of $46.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 124.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $479.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $477.30 million to $482.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $641.24 million, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $668.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

In other news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,505 shares of company stock worth $70,559,523 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at $124,322,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.87. 61,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.33. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.19 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.10 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

