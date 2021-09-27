Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to announce $53.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.40 million to $56.07 million. Open Lending posted sales of $29.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $217.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.70 million to $222.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $285.83 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $305.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,626 shares of company stock worth $42,497,442 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Lending stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.69. 10,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,250. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.15 and a beta of 0.35. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

