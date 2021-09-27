CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. CNB Financial posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCNE shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

CCNE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,158. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $421.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at $555,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 67.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.