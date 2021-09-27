Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $362.24.

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $9,876,263.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 897,530 shares of company stock valued at $232,792,154.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.58. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

