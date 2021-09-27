Carbon Price Up 17.7% This Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges. Carbon has a total market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $108,154.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00065093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00100666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00142316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,720.90 or 0.99651912 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.47 or 0.06961665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.30 or 0.00742464 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

