Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AROW traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.70. 333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,250. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $556.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.13 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 4,535.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 211,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Featured Article: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Financial (AROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.