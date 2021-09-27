Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Buy

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ALLT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,988. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $543.13 million, a PE ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

