National Express Group’s (NXPGF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS NXPGF remained flat at $$2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. National Express Group has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

