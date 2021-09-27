Splintershards (SPS) Market Cap Reaches $52.23 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded up 56.9% against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular exchanges. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $52.23 million and $8.21 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00035723 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Prelax (PEA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007707 BTC.

Pet Games (PETG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

SPS is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,687,559 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

