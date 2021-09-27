Ontology Reaches Market Capitalization of $663.45 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001758 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $663.45 million and $102.58 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.58 or 0.00159082 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00052736 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.99 or 0.00503385 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000776 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00016561 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00041406 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ONTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.