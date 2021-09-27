PEPS Coin Price Down 26.2% This Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $952,221.48 and $5,168.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00120972 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 198.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,149,741 coins and its circulating supply is 61,372,275 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

