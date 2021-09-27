Analysts Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $212.68 Million

Brokerages expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to report sales of $212.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $204.77 million to $221.28 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $123.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $785.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $768.67 million to $804.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $977.46 million, with estimates ranging from $911.66 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,170,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

