Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.37). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 220.18% and a negative return on equity of 116.69%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 million.

Several research firms recently commented on APDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

APDN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,505. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

