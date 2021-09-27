Brokerages Anticipate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.38). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 116.69% and a negative net margin of 220.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APDN. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,505. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at $195,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

