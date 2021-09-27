Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.10). OraSure Technologies reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,879 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 311,358 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 108,768.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSUR traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.94. 20,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.86 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

