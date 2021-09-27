HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 101.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $23.66 on Monday, hitting $2,820.64. 42,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,768.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2,472.12. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,407.68 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

