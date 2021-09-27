PowerPool (CVP) Reaches Market Cap of $89.64 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, PowerPool has traded up 102.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for about $2.57 or 0.00005972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $89.64 million and approximately $191.46 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00054526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00123367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00043329 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,818,901 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

