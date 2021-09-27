Zacks: Analysts Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Announce $1.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to report $1.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.00. Camping World reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CWH. Truist reduced their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. FMR LLC raised its position in Camping World by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,647 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,433,000 after acquiring an additional 486,756 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Camping World by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 324,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Camping World by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.88. 19,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,229. Camping World has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 3.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.70%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.