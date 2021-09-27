QLC Chain (QLC) Price Tops $0.0268 on Exchanges

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $251,400.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00064841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00101118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00141223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,013.84 or 0.99783586 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.55 or 0.06960671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.47 or 0.00748067 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

