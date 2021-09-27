Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $364.18 Million

Brokerages expect that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post $364.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $377.40 million and the lowest is $341.60 million. Nutanix posted sales of $312.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.22. 77,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,535. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,784 shares in the company, valued at $9,272,179.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $830,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,412 shares of company stock worth $6,624,257 in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.