TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of TRP traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.53. 173,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,470. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,623,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,440,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,509,220,000 after purchasing an additional 276,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TC Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,417,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,731 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in TC Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,375,467,000 after purchasing an additional 775,541 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in TC Energy by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,971 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

