Brokerages Anticipate Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Cytosorbents posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 22.97%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

CTSO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.04. 3,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 0.30. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $11.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 25.0% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 146.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

