Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will post $58.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.51 million and the lowest is $42.33 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $218.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.76 million to $230.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $454.81 million, with estimates ranging from $391.00 million to $546.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of MYOV stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,499. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $60,399.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 730,601 shares of company stock valued at $16,713,133 and have sold 32,709 shares valued at $759,981. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.