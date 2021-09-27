$993.09 Million in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will post $993.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $978.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Lamb Weston posted sales of $871.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LW. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.76. The company had a trading volume of 24,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $59.77 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average is $74.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

