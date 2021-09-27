Atlantic Trust LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Atlantic Trust LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 5.1% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.24 on Monday, hitting $274.87. The stock had a trading volume of 78,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,897. The stock has a market cap of $322.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

