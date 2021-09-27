Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.23

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.23 and last traded at $96.14, with a volume of 18560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,917,000 after acquiring an additional 909,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8,588.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 865,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 855,888 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

