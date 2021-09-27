Klever Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.64 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. Klever has a total market cap of $121.44 million and $1.64 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klever has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00065107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00101630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00140955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,911.94 or 0.99575287 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.37 or 0.06908862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.92 or 0.00751646 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KLVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.