xRhodium Price Up 22% Over Last 7 Days (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001878 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, xRhodium has traded up 22% against the dollar. xRhodium has a market cap of $1.01 million and $17.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003667 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004206 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00029374 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004937 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

