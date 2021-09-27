Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $33.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of GO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 172,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,624. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $399,162.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,372,000 after buying an additional 839,071 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,938,000 after buying an additional 253,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,799,000 after buying an additional 105,072 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 378,038 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

