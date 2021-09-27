Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $33.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of GO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 172,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,624. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -0.39.
In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $399,162.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,372,000 after buying an additional 839,071 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,938,000 after buying an additional 253,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,799,000 after buying an additional 105,072 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 378,038 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
