Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will announce sales of $27.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.10 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $23.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year sales of $112.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.71 million to $113.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $136.83 million, with estimates ranging from $131.70 million to $141.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SND traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. 519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,781. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.02.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

