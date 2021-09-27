Open Predict Token Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $122,584.15 and approximately $369.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00054539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00123930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011716 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043403 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

