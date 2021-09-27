Geeq One Day Trading Volume Reaches $214,390.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001418 BTC on major exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $214,390.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00054539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00123930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011716 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043403 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

