ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) and Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) Critical Analysis

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) and Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ModivCare and Holicity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ModivCare $1.37 billion 1.86 $88.84 million $6.95 26.18 Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

ModivCare has higher revenue and earnings than Holicity.

Profitability

This table compares ModivCare and Holicity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ModivCare 3.93% 26.57% 8.23% Holicity N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Holicity shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of ModivCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ModivCare and Holicity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ModivCare 0 0 1 0 3.00 Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A

ModivCare currently has a consensus target price of $186.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.98%. Given ModivCare’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ModivCare is more favorable than Holicity.

Summary

ModivCare beats Holicity on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc. provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive. The Matrix Investment segment provides home and mobile-based healthcare services for health plans. The Personal Care segment consists of non-medical home care to Medicaid patient populations, including seniors and disabled adults, in need of care monitoring and assistance performing activities of daily living. The company was founded by Fletcher Jay McCusker in December 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Holicity Company Profile

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

