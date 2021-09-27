Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $934,954,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 481,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,490,554,000 after purchasing an additional 224,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $70.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,354.85. 115,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,524. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,418.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3,355.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,146.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

