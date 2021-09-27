AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,858 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,642,012. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $197.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

