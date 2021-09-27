O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.93 Per Share

Brokerages predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.31 and the highest is $8.22. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings of $7.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $27.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.88 to $29.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $29.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.00 to $31.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.84.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $621.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,651. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $629.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after buying an additional 65,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

