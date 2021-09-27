Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Capital Counsel LLC NY

Capital Counsel LLC NY cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,078 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after buying an additional 46,667 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,558. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $16.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $605.72. 79,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,891. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.77. The company has a market cap of $288.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

