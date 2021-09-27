Analysts Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Post Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings per share of $2.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the highest is $7.08. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $6.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $23.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $27.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $27.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.25 to $28.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.9% in the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 808,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,914,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 134.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded up $4.60 on Wednesday, hitting $354.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,278. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.81 and its 200 day moving average is $371.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

