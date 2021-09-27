Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.77.

BAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bandwidth by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,575,000 after acquiring an additional 86,478 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,844,000 after buying an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,799,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 12.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,245,000 after buying an additional 94,261 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAND stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,318. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.42. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $95.75 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

