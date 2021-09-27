Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $4,484,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

HESM stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. 13,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,720. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $732.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 154.20%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

