United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.16. 7,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,344. United Bankshares has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 589.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.