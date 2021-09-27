3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will announce $2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.55. 3M reported earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $9.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $11.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.85.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $756,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,763,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,378,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,511,000 after purchasing an additional 100,213 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in 3M by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,000. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.49. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

