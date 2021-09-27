176,274 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 176,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 347,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,093,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.33. 249,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,682,686. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.87 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $497.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

