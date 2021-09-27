CUE Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,854.00 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for $42.32 or 0.00098278 BTC on major exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $322,384.91 and $2,854.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00065133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00101292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00141366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,088.68 or 1.00052589 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.35 or 0.06904163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.46 or 0.00748765 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

