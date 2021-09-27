Smartshare Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Smartshare has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $592,050.22 and approximately $21,140.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00096975 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00024311 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

