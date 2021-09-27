HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.7% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.07. 87,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,336. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

