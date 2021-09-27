$84.23 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to announce $84.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.20 million to $84.90 million. Fastly posted sales of $70.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $344.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $341.80 million to $345.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $405.73 million, with estimates ranging from $396.50 million to $414.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FSLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

NYSE FSLY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 68,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,047. Fastly has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $132,773.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,902 shares of company stock worth $6,037,685 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fastly by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after buying an additional 396,329 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 4.6% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,444,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,644,000 after acquiring an additional 440,740 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 38.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,970 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 25.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,450,000 after acquiring an additional 294,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

